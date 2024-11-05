Donald Trump gave a special mention to Reform MP Nigel Farage during his rally in Pennsylvania.

Speaking on election eve (4 November), the former US President gave a shoutout to his “friend”, who was watching in the audience.

After telling the crowd Farage is doing a “great job” in the UK, Trump said: “He’s shaking it up out there.

“He was the big winner of the last election in the UK.”

Trump then added: “He’s a little bit of a rebel but that’s good, Don’t change.”