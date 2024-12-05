Shouting match over 9/11 erupts during Trump assassination attempt hearing

A shouting match over 9/11 erupted during a hearing about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania this summer.

Secret Service acting director Ronald Rowe furiously rebuked Republican congressman Pat Fallon, who questioned his presence close to Joe Biden and the now-president-elect at a memorial event held at Ground Zero in September.

Mr Rowe explained that a photograph cropped out members of protective detail.

“I actually responded to ground zero. I was there, going through the ashes of the World Trade Center,” he furiously replied.