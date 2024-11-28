Farage claims Trump insiders ‘horrified’ at Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius

Nigel Farage has claimed that senior members of Donald Trump's incoming cabinet are "horrified" at Sir Keir Starmer's plans to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The prime minister and David Lammy have insisted had no choice but to hand over the islands, including Diego Garcia where the UK and US have their major airforce base, to Mauritius because of a ruling by the International Court of Justice.

Sir Keir's national security adviser Jonathan Powell is heading to the US to dissuade the president-elect from vetoing the deal.

The Reform UK leader told BBC Newsnight: "[This deal is] totally unnecessary and there is no basis in international law that we have to do this that stands up."