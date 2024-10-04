Ed Miliband says Falkland Islands ‘non-negotiable’ as Chagos Islands returned

Energy security secretary, Ed Miliband, says the UK remaining in control of the Falkland Islands is "non-negotiable", following a deal with Mauritius to hand over sovereignty to the Chagos Islands.

"We're certainly not reopening that", he responded to LBC's Nick Ferrari when quizzed on whether the move, based on 50 years of tension, could prompt further territorial changes.

"The Chagos Islands is a particular situation, where you know, for a long time there has been a dispute... this is a way to safeguard Britain's interests."