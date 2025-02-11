UK can ‘cuddle’ EU and US at the same time amid Trump tariff threats, minister says

Britain can cuddle Europe and the US at the same time, a minister has said, as Donald Trump’s steel tariffs threaten to spark a global trade war.

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds denied that the UK would have to choose between aligning itself more closely with the EU or the US with tensions between the two mounting.

And he said: “I think it is perfectly possible to cuddle more than one person at the same time.”

It comes after Mr Trump announced a worldwide 25 per cent tariff on steel on Monday, triggering panic over the future of Britain’s fragile industry.