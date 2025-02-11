President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday (10 February) imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminium imports to the United States.

“This is a big deal,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “This is the beginning of making America rich again.”

The president also claimed that he “totally saved” the steel and aluminium industries with the tariffs he imposed during his first term in office.

The order marks another blow to Canada and Mexico in Trump’s trade war, as the countries are two of the largest suppliers of steel to the US.