From ‘seething angry’ to ‘excited’: Trump guilty verdict divides New Yorkers

As Donald Trump made history as the first former president to be criminally convicted, outside, protesters called him a “criminal” and “threatening”.

He was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Ben Guthrie, a 75-year-old retiree, thanked the jury for their service, calling the 12 New Yorkers “incredibly courageous”.

Outside the Manhattan courthouse defiant fans adorned with MAGA hats shouted down media cameras that they would vote for Mr Trump “ten-times over”.

“I’m p*****, ashamed, what a tragedy but we’re going to see a brand new red wave” said DVS 7.0, a Christian rapper and Trump supporter.

Mr Trump will be sentenced on 11 July.