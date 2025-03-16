Donald Trump launched military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Saturday, 15 March, warning "Hell will rain down upon you" if the Houthis do not abandon their campaign.

The US president said the strikes would continue until the Houthis stopped their attacks on shipping vessels off the coast.

Yemen’s Houthi-run health ministry said that at least 13 civilians were killed in the capital Sanaa, Reuters reports.

Footage shared by the US Central Command on Saturday (March 15) showed a ship firing missiles and a strike on a ground building seen from above.