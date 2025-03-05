Marjorie Taylor Greene’s partner Brian Glenn has been confronted over rumours of a “set-up” concerning Donald Trump’s and JD Vance’s clash with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Real America’s Voice host Brian Glenn, who is dating the MAGA congresswoman, appeared to mock Mr Zelensky for not wearing a suit during the unprecedented Oval Office clash on Friday, 28 February.

Piers Morgan asked Mr Glenn during his Piers Morgan Uncensored show on Wednesday (5 March): “There is a suggestion the whole thing was a set up because of Trump’s wink at you.

“Can you clarify this once and for all, did the president know you were going to do this?”