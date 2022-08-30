Tory minister admits lengthy leadership race has been ‘disruptive’

A Tory minister has described the party’s lengthy leadership contest as “deeply regrettable” during a cost of living crisis.

Matt Warman believes the months-long move to find the new prime minister has been “disruptive” and said the consequences had been warned about even before Boris Johnson was ousted from office.

“If you’re going to have a contest, it is sensible to have a contest,” Mr Warman said.

“It was widely pointed out before Boris Johnson stepped down how disruptive this process would be, that is deeply regrettable.”

