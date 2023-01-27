Tyre Nichols' mother asks parents not to let children see 'horrific' bodycam footage

Tyre Nichols’ mother made an emotional plea for parents not to let their children watch the “horrific” bodycam footage of his arrest.

“I’ve never seen the video, but what I’ve heard is very horrific. Very horrific,” RowVaughn Wells said during a news conference.

The family spoke with members of the press ahead of the anticipated release of the bodycam footage on 27 January.

Five police officers were charged with the murder of the 29-year-old after he died from his injuries in hospital in the days following the traffic stop in Memphis.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.