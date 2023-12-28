‘Bring it on’: Emily Thornberry says UK ‘desperate for election’

The UK is “desperate for an election”, Emily Thornberry has claimed.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday 28 December, the shadow attorney general added that Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget date of 6 March “seems to confirm” that voters will be heading to the polls in May.

“It is the worst kept secret in parliament isn’t it, that we are likely to be heading for a May election,” Ms Thornberry said.

“The country is desperate for an election, we really have to get rid of this lot and we want to have an opportunity to do so, that’s what people tell me.”