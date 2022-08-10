Dried mud and old trees can be seen around Colliford Lake, where water levels have severely dropped as a result of the UK heatwave.

Previously unseen trees and rocks have been exposed at Cornwall’s largest lake and reservoir, which covers more than 900 acres of Bodmin Moor.

The parched land offers a stark reminder of the issues the ongoing weather can cause.

On Tuesday, the Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.