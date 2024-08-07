Carer in middle of 12-hour shift has car torched by thugs during Middlesbrough riot

A carer working a 12-hour shift looking after the elderly was devastated to find out his car had been torched by thugs during riots in Middlesbrough.

Brendan Nwabichie was in the middle of his shift when criminals deliberately set fire to his vehicle during rioting in the town on Sunday (4 August).

Mr Nwabichie told BBC News today (7 August) that the incident has left him fearful for the future.

Mr Nwabichie said: “When I came back home, I just saw the remnants of it. I could not recognise it.

“I went to the bathroom and cried because I know how long it took me to save the money to buy it.

“It makes me question what am I even doing here?”