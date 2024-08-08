Nigel Farage has doubled down on claims that he did not provoke rioting following the Southport stabbing attack.

“I’ve never been involved in violence, been involved in street protest, been involved in encouraging any of these things,” the Reform UK MP for Clacton told Talk TV on Thursday, 8 August.

Following the attack, Mr Farage posted a video to social media questioning why it was not being treated as terror-related and asking whether the “truth is being withheld from us” and asked whether the suspect was being monitored by security services.

Mr Farage has since said he was referring to claims made by Andrew Tate when he asked whether the alleged attacker was known to security services.