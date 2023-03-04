Ambulance strikes suspended by two unions ahead of pay talks

Major ambulance strikes scheduled for next week have been suspended after the government agreed to discuss pay for this year, unions have said.

Tens of thousands of key workers had been due to walk out on Monday and Wednesday, but GMB and Unison have deferred their plans after ministers said cash is available for potential pay rises covering both this year and next.

GMB national secretary Rachel Harrison said this marks a “huge shift” in the government’s position.

However, Unite is still planning to go ahead with strikes over what it calls “unreasonable pre-conditions” for negotiations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.