Cabinet Office civil servant says they are ‘one pay cheque away from homelessness’

A civil servant worker said she is “terrified” of being made homeless as she joined a number of workers on strike outside the Cabinet Office on Wednesday.

Ellie Clarke, 31, explained she is “one paycheck away from homelessness” as the Public and Commercial Services Union stood at picket lines throughout London in protests over pay and pensions.

“I’m terrified every day. I’m constantly in my overdraft, I’m always worried that one crisis is just going to leave me homeless,” Ms Clarke, a Cabinet Office civil servant, said.

