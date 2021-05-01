UK-based Ukrainians react to Russia’s invasion

Ukrainiannatives based in the UK have spoken out about the horrific attacks imposed on their home country from Russia.

Chrystyna Chymera-Holloway - who is based in London - and Viacheslav Semeniuk - now based in Leeds - both have family still living in the country, and have shared their opinions on Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion.

On Thursday, 24 February, Chrystyna said: “It’s absolutely devastating to wake up to that news.

“I’ve been in tears all morning.”

