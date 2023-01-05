UK average annual temperature above 10C for first time in 2022, Met Office confirms

The UK recorded an annual average temperature of more than 10C for the first time last year, the Met Office said as it confirmed 2022 was the country’s hottest year on record.

And research by Met Office scientists has found that climate change driven by humans made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely to occur.

The full temperature data for 2022 shows the country saw a provisional annual average of 10.03C, the highest in records dating back to 1884 and 0.15C higher than the previous record of 9.88C set in 2014.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.