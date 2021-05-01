Ukrainian ambassador asks Nato for a ‘no fly zone’ over country amid Russian invasion

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK has asked Nato for a “no-fly zone” over the country amid the Russian invasion.

Speaking from London, Mr Prystaiko said his request was “something only Nato can provide”.

The ambassador shared a list of “very heavy” sanctions Ukraine wants western allies to impose on Russia.

Mr Prystaiko also said it was time to disconnect Russia from Visa and Mastercard and stop the international SWIFT payment system.

