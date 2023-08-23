Ukraine has shared footage purporting to show the destruction of a Russian missile defense system in annexed Crimea.

The video, posted on the offical Telegram channel of the Ukrainian MoD’s intelligence department, shows an aerial view of a huge explosion.

Ukraine said the explosion took place near the village of Olenivka.

“The explosion completely destroyed the system, its missiles and personnel,” Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency said in a statement, which was accompanied by the video.

The claims and footage are yet to be independently verified.