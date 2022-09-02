Jared Kushner says Ukraine war ‘would not have happened’ if Trump was president

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine had Donald Trump been in office, Jared Kushner has claimed.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, the former president’s son-in-law said Mr Trump was “obviously” thinking about running for office again, and that there was “peace in Europe” when he was in the White House.

“We had peace in the world, china was on their back foot, and now you have a war in Ukraine with Russia, never would have happened,” Mr Kushner said.

