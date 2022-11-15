Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of a missile attack on Poland, calling the alleged strike “a very significant escalation” of the war.

The president of Ukraine said his nation will support their “Polish brothers and sisters” and claimed the incident was an “attack on collective security”.

Responding to reports, the Russian defence ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Moscow’s weapons.

