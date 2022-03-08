Brave Ukrainian protesters shout ‘go home’ at armed Russian soldiers

Ukrainian protesters have been filmed shouting at armed Russian soldiers to “go home”.

The scene was captured in the city of Melitopol on 2 March, just days after it was taken by Russia.

They chant phrases which include: “F*** off! F*** off! Go home! Go home!”

“Leave our native land. What have you come for?”

“Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!”

“You bring death! Shame!”

