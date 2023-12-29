Rescuers pull elderly man from rubble of Kharkiv building after Russian airstrike

Rescue workers in Ukraine pulled an elderly man from under the rubble of a building in Kharkiv that was destroyed in a massive Russian aerial barrage.

Video shared by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service showed the man pinned down by large boulders of the collapsed building in the country’s second-largest city.

Rescuers worked to free the man from the rubble and later transported him into an ambulance.

Russia launched 122 missiles and 36 drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said on Friday 29 December, killing at least 18 civilians across the country.