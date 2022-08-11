Satellite images appear to show major damage at a Crimea airbase following explosions earlier this week.

The Saky base in the west of the Russian-ruled peninsula was rocked by a string of blasts on Tuesday (9 August), leaving one person dead.

Aerial images, shared by Planet Labs, appear to show large areas of scorched earth left from fires that erupted.

Wreckage from damaged or destroyed aircraft is also visible, a stark contrast to images taken before the explosions.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for what appears to be a targeted attack.

