Ukrainian activist Daria Kaleniuk says the UK and US should be doing more to protect her country.

Ms Kaleniuk also accused the West of just "observing" while Ukraine is destroyed by Russian missiles.

"There are missiles which are hitting Ukrainian universities, hospitals, schools," she said.

"The West is simply sitting and observing while missiles are destroying my country. I'm very much disappointed with the response of Boris Johnson," Ms Kaleniuk added, hitting out at the British prime minister.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.