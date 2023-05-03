Moment alleged Ukrainian drone explodes next to Kremlin building

Footage appears to show an alleged Ukrainian drone exploding in Moscow on Tuesday night (2 May).

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin with two drones that were targeting the Kremlin.

A Kremlin statement described an alleged attack attempt as a “pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the Russian president,” according to Russian state media reports.

Drones were stopped before they could strike, Russian authorities said.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the allegations.

