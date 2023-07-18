Aftermath of Russian missile attack on Odesa captured in bodycam footage

Ukrainian police have released bodycam video said to show the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on Odesa.

The attack on Odesa, one of Ukraine’s main ports for exporting grain, followed a pledge of retaliation by Moscow after a blast on a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula on Monday 17 July.

Ukraine’s air force said all six Kalibr missiles that were fired overnight, and 31 out of 36 drones, were shot down. The missiles and most of the drones were downed over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions in the south.

Falling debris and blast waves damaged several homes and unspecified port infrastructure in Odesa.

There was no word of any deaths, but an elderly man was wounded, Ukraine’s southern military command said.