A donated British ambulance has been hit by a Russian strike outside a children’s hospital in Mykolaiv, in an attack that killed at least one child.

Footage shared by governor Vitaly Kim shows the moment the vehicle was damaged, bursting into flames before its engulfed by smoke.

Captioning the video, he sarcastically suggested Russians were aiming at "super-modern robots" placed in the gardens of the hospital for the benefit of the children.

Locals officials confirmed one man and one child was killed in the attack, with at least 60 more people reported injured.

