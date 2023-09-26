Explosions from a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian region of Odesa were captured from a ferry on the Danube River.

Romanian Border Police said in a statement on Tuesday 26 September that traffic through the Danube crossing in Isaccea, Tulcea County, has been closed due to the attacks on the Ukrainian side.

A video posted online by a person who was crossing the river showed explosions in Ukraine that could be seen from across the border.

The statement from Romanian Border Police said that traffic was being redirected through Galati, a town situated on the Danube upstream from Isaccea.