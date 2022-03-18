‘We sleep in our clothes, ready to run,’ Ukrainian woman tells Independent TV

“Ukraine will continue, with or without us,” says Anna Labunets as she hides from Russia shelling.

The 36-year-old was born and raised in Odesa, a port city on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine.

Her family fled from the city to the relative safety of their countryside house, where a basement provides shelter from the onslaught of Russian bombs.

“We sleep in our clothes so at any moment we are able to run,” she tells Independent TV.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.