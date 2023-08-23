Ukrainian troops evacuate civilians from Robotyne as soldiers gain foothold

Ukrainian troops evacuated residents trapped in the southeastern village of Robotyne, in Zaporizhzhia region, on Tuesday (22 August) according to the country's defence ministry.

Soldiers from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade used US-made Bradley tanks to rescue civilians from the important regional rail hub occupied by Russia, Ukrainian officials said.

Russian forces have been accused of continuously shelling Robotyne with artillery fire.

Ukrainian troops entering the strategic southeastern village could be a potentially significant advance in its counteroffensive against Russian forces.