Journalist thrown to ground as rocket lands behind him during live report in Ukraine

A French reporter was thrown to the floor as a rocket landed close behind him.

Paul Gasnier was preparing to broadcast live from Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, when a massive explosion interrupted him.

TMC later aired the footage during the Quotidien news programme.

“We had dust in our eyes and our mouths, part of the hotel entrance collapsed on us, the windows were shattered,” Gasnier said of the incident.

“It was very confusing, we didn’t know exactly what happened. We were very scared, but we are all safe.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.