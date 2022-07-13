Ministry of Defence trains Ukrainian soldiers in the UK

Ukrainian soldiers have been taught by the UK's Ministry of Defence how to operate armoured vehicles, the department has said.

A number of armed forces personnel were taught how to operate six different vehicle types in Bovington.

Up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are expected to receive this training, as well as being taught weapons handling, first aid and patrol methods.

"Using the world-class expertise of the British Army we will help Ukraine to rebuild its forces and scale-up its resistance as they defend their country’s sovereignty," defence secretary Ben Wallace said.

