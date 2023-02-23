‘Unbreakable’: Ukrainian refugee says they ‘don’t feel fear any more’

A Ukrainian refugee working at a shelter in Kyiv says his people "don’t feel fear any more" as we reach a year on from the start of the war.

Sergiy fled his home with his relatives from his grandfather's home near the Russian border shortly after the invasion on 24 February, 2022.

"Everything looked like an apocalyptic movie," he said, adding "everything was on fire and there was smoke everywhere," he said.

The refugee from Kharkiv said that Ukrainians are "unbreakable" and he expects "victory in the near future."

