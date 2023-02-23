‘Freedom for Ukraine’: Dame Helen Mirren recites ‘powerful’ poem at London vigil

Dame Helen Mirren was among the speakers at a vigil held for Ukraine at Trafalgar Square to mark the anniversary of the war.

The actor recited an English version of a Ukrainian poem about the conflict, “Take Only What Is Most Important,” by Serhiy Zhadan

“Unedited lists of the dead. So long there won’t be enough time to check them for your own name,” the poem reads.

She described it as being a very “powerful” and “important” poem.

“Peace for Ukraine, democracy for Ukraine and freedom for Ukraine,” she added.

