Ukrainian police on Sunday shared video showing the aftermath of Russian shelling in the city of Lysychansk, in the Luhansk region.

Russian forces continued their push to take ground in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, with missile and airstrikes carried out on cities and villages.

Damaged administrative buildings, residential buildings and roads can be seen in footage shared by the national police, who say they have been documenting the damage in the area.

A police statement claims the headquarters for distributing humanitarian aid had been burnt to the ground.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.