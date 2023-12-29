Footage shows damaged buildings and vehicles in the city of Odesa, Ukraine and firefighters’ efforts to rescue people and extinguish several blazes after Russian strikes.

Oleg Kipper, the Military Administration Head of the Odessa Region, stated that following the drone attacks conducted by Moscow on the region last night, missile strikes were launched in the morning.

Kipper noted that the missiles hit homes, resulting in two deaths and 15 injuries, including two children. He added that two of the injured are in critical condition.

Multiple locations in Ukraine, including maternity hospitals, educational institutions, shopping centres, high-rise buildings, private houses, commercial warehouses, and parking lots in cities came under attack from Russia on Friday 29 December.