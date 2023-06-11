Ukrainian soldiers claim success in recapture of Donetsk village

Ukrainian forces on Sunday, 11 June, said that soldiers had recaptured the village of Blagodatne in the Donetsk region.

The 68th Jaeger (Hunter) Brigade "Oleksa Dovbush" posted footage it said showed soldiers installing the Ukrainian flag on top of a damaged building.

The brigade also reported that a number of Russian troops were captured.

A spokesperson told the Associated Press that a Ukrainian assault team entered several buildings in the village, capturing six members of Russian forces who refused to surrender.