Russia hits high-rise residential building in Kharkiv, injuring at least 20

Russia carried out a series of air strikes on residential areas in the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Tuesday 14 May, injuring at least 20 people.

One of the sites hit was a 20-storey building in the city centre, emergency services said.

Regional prosecutors said Russia had used its new guided UMPB D-30 bombs in that attack.

At another site, at least 15 garages near to a residential building caught fire after being struck by the guided bombs, the prosecutors added.

Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor, said Russia had struck residential areas of Kharkiv city seven times throughout the day.