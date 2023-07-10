Former POWs welcomed back to Ukraine in ceremony headed by Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky presided over a ceremony in Lviv on Saturday 8 July, following the return of five commanders of the defence of the Azovstal steel plant.

The plant was the scene of a gruelling months-long siege early on in the war and the commanders were returned from Turkey via plane.

Mr Zelensky escorted them back to Ukraine and addressed the military and media who had gathered in Lviv.

The commanders were freed in a prisoner swap and had previously been required, under the terms of the exchange, to stay in Turkey.