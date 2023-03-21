Russian president Vladimir Putin welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday 20 March, in a visit meant to send a powerful message to Western leaders allied with Ukraine that their efforts to isolate Moscow have fallen short.

The two leaders have described Mr Xi’s trip as a chance to deepen their “no-limits friendship”.

As he greeted his Chinese counterpart, Mr Putin said he welcomed Beijing’s plan for “settlement of the acute crisis in Ukraine”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.