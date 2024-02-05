The US military has released video of American warships firing on Houthi drones.

Footage shared to X, formerly Twitter, by US Central Command (CENTCOM) showed missiles being fired from USS Gravley, USS Carney and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. It then showed a fighter jet taking off from a warship in the Red Sea.

According to CENTCOM, at approximately 10.30am (Sanaa time) on 2nd February, USS Carney shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen. At 9.20pm F/A-18s from the Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier engaged and shot down seven UAVs over the Red Sea.

The US and UK, supported by six Allied countries, struck at least 36 Houthi targets in Yemen just hours after the US conducted retaliatory airstrikes on more than 85 sites in Iraq and Syria due to the killing of three American soldiers in Jordan.