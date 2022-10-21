What are the US midterm elections and when are they due?

As the 2022 US midterm elections approach, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know to keep up with the congress reshuffling.

The midterms on 8 November will see every single one of the 435 seats in the US House of Representatives up for reelection, as well as 34 out of 100 seats in the Senate.

Key voter issues that are expected to shape the 118th Congress include abortion, the economy, guns, Russia’s war in Ukraine, student loan forgiveness, and Joe Biden's performance.

This video outlines the process.

