Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms

With the US midterms fast approaching, we've taken a look at six states and their key races to watch as Americans cast their votes.

Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin will play a vital role in shaping the House and Senate.

The six states are the five that president Joe Biden flipped in 2020, and all eyes will be on them as the public take to the polls.

This video breaks down who the main players are within each race, and what they have going for and against them on 8 November.

