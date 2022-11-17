Huge warship USS Gerald R Ford drops anchor off south coast of England

The USS Gerald R Ford, also known as the “biggest badass” warship in the world, has moored off the south coast of England.

Footage shows the 333m-long aircraft carrier, the newest and largest in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.

The giant warship, which cost $12.8 billion (£10.8bn) to build, is visiting the UK to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth and London.

