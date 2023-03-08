Teenagers drive stolen car off bridge during police pursuit

Teenagers crashed an allegedly stolen vehicle off a bridge in Minneapolis on Friday morning (3 March), according to officials.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation released footage showing a stolen Kia being pursued by- a police vehicle before flipping over an overpass and landing on an embankment along the Interstate 94.

Two juveniles fled the vehicle and were caught by authorities.

The youngsters did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated.

