Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:11
Hurricane Ian: Where will it pass in the US?
Ian has strengthened from a storm into a hurricane as it approaches the United States.
There is a risk of “life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall” on the west coast of Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Heavy flooding is expected in west central Florida as the hurricane makes its way towards the state.
By the time Ian makes landfall, it’s expected to have winds reaching at least 111mph.
Here is how the hurricane could impact parts of the US this week.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:46
Jen Psaki says if midterms are a ‘referendum’ on Joe Biden, Democrats will lose
00:58
Nicola Sturgeon calls Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget a ‘morally abhorrent disaster’
00:50
Mini budget is a ‘tax cut for the wealthiest,’ says shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves
00:30
Russia shooting: Seven children dead after gunman opens fire in school
02:12
How will the plunge of the pound affect the cost of living crisis?
06:33
Is neo-fascism on the rise with Giorgia Meloni in Italy’s election?
04:20
Hunted in Brooklyn: Masih Alinejad stands defiant against the Iranian regime
02:17
Russian civilians protest Ukraine war draft
02:11
Hurricane Ian: Where will it pass in the US?
00:46
Jen Psaki says if midterms are a ‘referendum’ on Joe Biden, Democrats will lose
00:47
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea for start of joint drills
00:57
Trump promises to deport ‘millions’ if elected again in 2024
00:46
Boris Johnson and MPs swear allegiance to King Charles III in House of Commons
01:40
Royal family to observe further week of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
00:47
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield address claims they ‘jumped queue’ to visit Queen
00:44
More than 250,000 people queued for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, Michelle Donelan says
00:51
Queen’s funeral was taxpayer money ‘well spent’, Michelle Donelan says
00:19
Princess Charlotte tells Prince George ‘you need to bow’ as Queen’s coffin passes
01:37
Crowds gather to watch Queen's funeral on big screen in Birmingham's Centenary Square
00:19
Meghan Markle offers comforting smile to Princess Charlotte during Queen’s funeral
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
00:56
‘We all hate losing’: Welsh manager Robert Page reacts to Nations League relegation
00:51
Roger Federer in tears as he says goodbye to tennis
01:28
England boss says there’s ‘not a lot more’ players can do about human rights in Qatar
01:02
Cristiano Ronaldo charged by FA over Everton mobile phone incident
00:23
Car swept away by gushing floodwaters in Pakistan
01:06
Philippines residents wade through floodwater in wake of Typhoon Noru
01:28
Rising sea levels threaten Cornish castle linked to King Arthur
01:01
Hurricane Fiona causes 'catastrophic' flooding across Puerto Rico
00:59
Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
01:01
Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton
00:47
Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory
01:21
Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match
01:22
Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton
01:47
'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United
02:16
Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool
00:40
68 pairs of twins hit the runway for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week
00:29
Paris Hilton shocks fans by closing the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week
00:29
Ryan Reynolds horrified as he’s recorded in toilet on ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
01:14
‘See Monster:’ 35-metre tall art installation opens after oil rig transformation
00:51
Damien Hirst to set fire to his own artworks in latest NFT exhibition in London
00:41
Cherry Valentine’s first RuPaul’s Drag Race appearance as performer dies aged 28
01:02
‘I’m determined to go out with a bang’: Loose Women Kaye Adams join Strictly Come Dancing
00:30
Olivia Wilde addresses infamous Harry Styles and Chris Pine ‘spitgate’ rumour
11:16
The Bear and Am I Being Unreasonable? | Binge or Bin
02:52
Jeremy Allen White gives ‘perfect’ and ‘human’ performance in The Bear
03:06
Daisy May Cooper fans ‘will love’ Am I Being Unreasonable?
03:56
The Rings of Power ‘looks like a billion-dollar show’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
01:16
Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David explains the cycle of online dating
01:13
How softbois show signs of emotional abuse on dating apps
35:48
Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David examines the different types of softbois on dating apps
00:50
Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’
00:38
Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island
23:54
Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
00:57
Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting
00:50
Alison Hammond surprised by Josie Gibson for 20-year anniversary on This Morning
00:30
Susanna Reid jokes about shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves' haircut
02:10
Journalist Erin Baker recalls the adventurous childhood road trips that led to a lifelong love of cars
00:34
Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall reunite on the dancefloor in LA
00:22
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague cradle baby bump as they announce pregnancy
00:25
Hundreds queue for hours as new Sheffield chip shop gives away portions for just 45p
00:48
The Crown season 5: First teaser shows Charles and Diana’s split
00:52
Shirley Ballas gets 'muddled up' and gives wrong score on Strictly Come Dancing
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21