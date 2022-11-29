‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnapping

A woman has been reunited with her family in Texas more than 50 years after she was kidnapped by her babysitter.

"I keep having to pinch myself to make sure I'm awake," Melissa Highsmith said as she sat happily beside her mother, who she has been living just 20 minutes away from all these years.

An emotional Alta Apantenco said: "I can't describe my feelings, I'm so happy to see my daughter that I didn't ever think I'd see again."

Melissa Highsmith was one of the oldest missing person cases in the US until she took a DNA test.

